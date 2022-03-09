Mac Studio and Studio Display: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: APPLE Mac Studio and Studio Display

Apple launched the new Mac Studio and Studio Display in the first event of the year. Both the devices are available to order from today onwards through the Apple India stores along with the Apple Store app. The devices will start to arrive in the selected Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers, from March 18 onwards.

Mac Studio will be available at a starting price of Rs. 1,89,900, and Rs. 1,70,910 for education. Also, the configure-to-order options will be available on the store section of the Apple website.

On the other hand, Studio Display will be priced at Rs. 1,59,900, and Rs 1,43,910 for education. Additional technical specifications, including nano-texture glass and a choice of stand options, are available at the Apple store (online).

The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad will be priced at Rs 19,500, Magic Trackpad will be available at Rs. 14,500, and Magic Mouse will be priced at Rs 9,500. All the products will be available in two colour variants- silver and black and are available at Apple Store.

The 2 new Mac Desktop- Mac Studio and Studio Display has been designed to give a breakthrough in personal computing, claimed Apple. Powered by M1 Max and the new M1 Ultra chip, Apple claims that these are the world’s most powerful chipset.

With Mac Studio, users can render 3D environments and playback 18 streams of ProRes video. 1 Studio Display to Mac Studio is paired beautifully with any Mac and features an expansive 27-inch 5K Retina display, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera with Center Stage, and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with spatial audio.

Both the new launches- Mac Studio and Studio Display claim to transform the workspace into a creative powerhouse as both the gadgets are powered by Apple’s most powerful Mac lineup, claims Apple.

(The above story has been written post referring by Apple India’s website)