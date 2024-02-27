Lava Blaze Curve 5G to launch in India on March 5: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : LAVA Lava Blaze Curve 5G

Lava is all set to launch its new Blaze smartphone in India. The upcoming Lava Blaze Curve 5G smartphone in India in March. The company has teased the smartphone’s design earlier, which suggests the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera unit and a curved hole-punch display. Here are all the details on the upcoming Lava Blaze Curve 5G smartphone that you need to know.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G India price (expected)

Lava Blaze Curve 5G will launch in India on March 5 at 12PM IST. The company has also created a microsite for the smartphone on Amazon India confirming its online availability.

The smartphone is expected to be offered in two RAM and storage variants: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The smartphone is likely to be priced in between Rs. 16,000 and Rs. 19,000.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G specifications (expected)

Lava Blaze Curve 5G is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and is expected to feature UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is expected to get a curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is also likely to feature a 64MP primary rear camera.

Meanwhile, Lava is reportedly planning to launch its first smartwatch in India. The first smartwatch from Lava will be made considering people in India, as per the report. The purported smartwatch is also expected to offer a host of artificial intelligence-based features.

The purported smartwatch is expected to be priced under Rs 4,000 and will be available on online platforms and leading offline retail stores. However, the company has yet to announce more details about the smartwatch.

With the launch of Lava’s first smartwatch, the company will be competing with other smartwatch brands like Fire-Boltt, Noise, and Boat. The company's upcoming launch marks a significant shift as it expands beyond basic phones and smartphones.

