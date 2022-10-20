Jeff Bezos honoured with Philanthropy Award at Vatican: Here is how his girlfriend reacted

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos has got an award at the Vatican being titled for his philanthropy work. CEO of Amazon, one of the biggest tech giant eCommerce platforms has received the ‘Galileo Prophets of Philanthropy Award’ for his work where he donated to causes.

In the speech during the award ceremony, Jeff stated that he ‘cannot think of a better place to confront the problems we face today than here,’ specifying the Vatican. Also, he majorly spoke about the problems faced by our planet in the present time.

Amazon's founder said, ‘the journey we are on to solve them will require the best of science and leadership.’

He also listed several technical advances made by humans in modern history, including the ‘leaps and bounds of technology.

Jeff declared, ‘Computation efficiency has improved by a factor of many millions. The cost of solar power has fallen 99 per cent since 1979.’

‘Earth is a paradise, and we must protect it. His Holiness Pope Francis has emphasized this same theme in his encyclical when he refers to Earth as “our common home” and describes the imperative to care for it.’

Bezos also discussed and spoke on finding ‘the most sustainable solution’ which could ‘solve the problem not just in the moment but forever after.’

It was also a piece of news when Jeff was sighted with Lauren Sanchez, his girlfriend in Italy for a vacation when the Amazon founder was awarded at the Vatican for his work.

How did his girlfriend react?

Getting the news of Jeff being awarded, Sanchez expressed her emotions through Instagram, by posting that she is ‘so proud of him.

About Mackenzie Scott: ex-wife of Jeff Bezos

Mackenzie Scott has reportedly donated around $84.5 million to an organisation by the name of Girl Scouts USA. Scott has been with Jeff for almost 25 years, and post-separation, she continued her philanthropic spree as well, by forking over $84.5 million to Girl Scout USA this week – which is reportedly claimed as the largest donation ever received by the organisation to date.

In 2019 Mackenzie and Jeff separated and it was considered the most expensive divorce of the time of the world’s richest people Scott parted with 4% of Amazon’s stock which automatically made her the owner of around $36 billion.

