ITR e-Verification: What to do if you receive an e-verification notice?

The Income Tax Department (ITD) has recently tweeted about the e-Verification Scheme, 2021 as the income tax filing season is about to begin. The purpose of this scheme is to promote voluntary tax compliance and support a transparent and non-intrusive tax administration.

According to a press release dated March 13, 2023, the Income Tax Department (ITD) has taken up the information of financial transactions related to FY 2019-20 for e-Verification on a pilot basis in around 68,000 cases. An e-campaign was initiated to share the transaction details with individual taxpayers, and the designated directorate has completed e-Verification in approximately 35,000 cases, while the rest are still under verification.

What is e-Verification?

E-verification is a process introduced by the Income Tax Department (ITD) under the E-Verification Scheme, 2021. The purpose of this scheme is to verify financial transactions that appear to be unreported in a taxpayer's Income Tax Return (ITR). The ITD collects information from financial institutions and shares it with taxpayers through the e-verification process. Taxpayers can then review the information received from financial institutions and compare it with the information provided in their ITR. If necessary, taxpayers can file an updated ITR to ensure that their financial information is accurately reported.

How does e-Verification work?

The e-Verification process is a digital process that operates entirely online. Taxpayers receive electronic notices, and they respond to them electronically as well. The entire inquiry is conducted without any physical interaction between the taxpayer and the tax authority. After the completion of the e-Verification process, a verification report is generated electronically.

What to do when taxpayers get e-verification?

When a taxpayer receives an e-Verification notice, the following steps should be taken:

Log in to the e-filing portal using the URL https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/. Click "Pending Actions", click "Compliance Portal," click "e-Verification." Select the applicable financial year. Download the notice by clicking on the 'DIN' link. Click on the "Submit" link to provide a response. Enter remarks, attach supporting documents, and submit the response to the notice.

Taxpayers should note that the e-Verification notice will be visible in the Compliance Portal, and they may also receive an SMS and email alert on their registered mobile phone and email address, respectively.

