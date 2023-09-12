Is Apple planning to debut 'Make in India' iPhones globally on launch day?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple to debut Make in India iPhone 15 series globally on launch day

Apple is poised to launch the 'Make in India' version of the iPhone 15 on the very first day of its global sales, not only within India but also for export to select international markets, as per the sources.

As per the IANS report, the India-manufactured iPhone 15 will be available for purchase on the inaugural day of its worldwide release.

The new iPhone 15 series is expected to be available for sale shortly after its launch in the United States, either in the coming days or weeks.

The agency further stated that a limited quantity of 'Make in India' iPhone 15 units will be swiftly exported to other countries shortly after the global launch.

In August 2023, Apple's manufacturer, Foxconn, expedited local production of the next-gen iPhone 15 at its facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, as part of a concerted push for the 'Make in India' initiative.

According to IANS, Apple's main objective is to offer locally assembled iPhone 15 models as soon as they are launched worldwide, with the global launch anticipated to occur in the middle of the following month. This approach aims to minimize the gap between launch and availability and increase exports of iPhones from India to other nations.

Last year, Apple commenced assembly of the iPhone 14 at the Foxconn plant in India in September, marking the first time in years that a new iPhone was assembled in the country just weeks after its global launch.

The iPhone 15 is expected to represent the most substantial upgrade to the device in three years, incorporating camera system enhancements across the entire series, with the Pro models featuring an improved 3-nanometer processor.

Furthermore, the upcoming iPhone 15 is also anticipated to introduce USB-C connectivity for the first time, marking a significant shift for Apple.

Driven by domestic manufacturing, Apple iPhones are projected to capture a 7% market share in India's smartphone market, which is typically dominated by Android devices, this year.

The uptick in iPhone sales in India has been bolstered by the popularity of previous-generation iPhone models.

Inputs from IANS

