iQoo Z9 5G to launch in India soon, key specs and design revealed: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO Z9 5G iQoo Z9 5G

iQoo is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone in India. The iQoo Z9 5G will arrive in the country soon. The company has confirmed the launch and some of the key features of the device on its official website and Amazon India via a microsite. The iQoo Z9 5G will be the successor of the iQoo Z8, which was launched in China last year.

The iQoo Z9 5G will sport a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera module will also have an aspherical premium lens and an LED flash. The phone will come in a matte green colour option with a rectangular design.

The iQoo Z9 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, which the company claims will make it the fastest phone in its segment. The phone will also have 8GB of RAM and run on Android 14-based operating system, according to a Geekbench listing. However, these details are yet to be officially confirmed by the company.

The iQoo Z9 5G will also feature a 1.5K OLED display and a 6,000mAh battery, as per previous leaks. The phone will also support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, as per a Bluetooth SIG certification. The phone is expected to be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India, according to a report by 91Mobiles Hindi.

Meanwhile, iQOO Neo 9 Pro is all set to hit the Indian market on February 22nd, following its debut in China last December. The company has already revealed many specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Interested users can pre-book the iQOO Neo 9 Pro by paying a refundable amount of Rs. 1,000. This will ensure they receive 2 years of warranty and various other launch day offers.

iQOO has officially announced the Neo 9 Pro's essential specifications. The smartphone will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, as well as a specialized Q1 supercomputing chipset that will deliver an improved gaming experience. It will also sport a 50MP IMX 920 primary camera sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

ALSO READ: iQOO Neo 7 Pro price slashed below Rs. 30,000 in India: Here's the updated price and key features