iQoo to launch iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition model in India: All we know so far

iQoo will soon launch an anniversary edition of one of its smartphones in India. As per the information shared by iQOo India CEO, Nipurn Marya, the company will launch an anniversary edition of its iQoo 12 smartphone, which was launched in India in December 2023. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and has a 5000mAh battery with wired fast charging support. It runs Android 14-based UI and features an AMOLED display.

Nipun Marya in an X post announced the upcoming launch of the iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition model in India. He also shared an open letter with the post where he stated that the upcoming smartphone will be the first Anniversary Edition smartphone for the company in the country. The special edition model is aimed to mark the company's four-year-old journey in India.

At this point, it is unknown how this version will differ from the standard iQoo 12 model available in the country. Neither the company nor the executive has confirmed any additional details regarding the iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition. Typically, special edition phones may differ in colour or finish on the back panel. There are rumours that the upcoming variant could be launched in red colour, similar to the Burning Way variant released in China. However, since there is no official information available, readers should take this speculation with a grain of salt.

iQoo 12 specifications

The iQoo 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with Q1 chipset. The chipset is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

It features a 6.78-inch 144Hz quad-HD LTPO AMOLED display. iQoo 12 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge support.

On the camera front, the smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup, which comprises 50MP main sensor, 50MP sensor paired to UWA lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets a 16MP front camera.

