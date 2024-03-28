iPhone Se 4 to reportedly feature OLED screen manufactured by BOE

Follow us on Image Source : IPHONE iPhone SE (representational image)

Apple is likely to launch a new midrange iPhone. As per a report, the upcoming iPhone SE 4, the fourth generation of ‘Special Edition’ iPhone, is likely to feature an OLED display manufactured by a Chinese company. The report suggests that the company is negotiating the cost of display with three suppliers. However, the company is yet to reveal any information on the upcoming iPhone SE model. The last ‘Special Edition’ iPhone was unveiled in 2022.

As per a report by a Korean publication, ZDNet Korea, via industry sources, Chinese electronic component manufacturer BOE (Jingdongfang) has won the contract to supply OLED panels for purported iPhone SE 4. The other two bidders were Smasung and BOE.

According to the report, Samsung backed out of the deal due to business feasibility concerns. Samsung Display had initially quoted a price of $35 to $40 (roughly Rs. 2,900 to Rs. 3,300) per display unit, whereas Chinese companies had quoted $30 (roughly Rs. 2,500). Apple had offered a much lower price of $25 (roughly Rs. 2,100), which led to Samsung discontinuing discussions in the middle of March.

According to the publication, Samsung was not very interested in producing displays for the mid-range phone, primarily due to pricing issues.

According to the report, BOE is the only Chinese supplier capable of producing display units for the iPhone SE 4 and is ready to supply the component for Apple's upcoming affordable smartphone. On the other hand, Tianma has been struggling to meet Apple's technical requirements for the display of the iPhone SE 4, which is rumoured to be launched in 2025.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced the date for its upcoming World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) in 2024. This annual event, which is typically held at the company headquarters, provides developers from around the globe with an opportunity to explore new software features and improvements. This year, Apple is expected to reveal new artificial intelligence features that will likely be incorporated into the company's future software updates.

