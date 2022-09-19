iOS vs Android: Which is better and why?- Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Android vs Apple

How did Apple make its existence in the smartphone market globally?

Apple Inc, a company which got established on April 1, 1976, and forayed into the world of smartphone making in 2007. The very first iPhone was launched on June 29, 2007, when Steves Jobs introduced a device with a touch screen which could be handled single handed by just one button when qwerty keypads were making waves from BlackBerry to other smartphone players around the world who were trying to make the most in the smartphone industry.

Steve introduced the first iPhone with a huge screen (3.5-inches), without any keypad but one button to operate, a full touch screen display with multi-touch functionality, and was certainly introduced as an evolutionary handset in the market. The first iPhone with 4GB RAM was launched at 499 USD, which is around Rs 40,000 in India. And the 8GB RAM variant is priced at 599 USD which is around Rs 48,000 in the Indian currency.

Since then, till today, the company has been launching its smartphones every year with a lot of excitement. Indeed, the brand has created a face value and when we speak of quality, the brand specifically works on the uniqueness of its product. Talking from the marketing angle, the tech giant worked really hard to become a giant in technology. As Simon Sinek said in his video titled ‘golden circle’, he further explains that people buy according to What the seller is selling, how is the seller selling and why are they selling- hence, the intent plays a very important role, when we talk about business strategy, and Apple indeed does the justice.

Today, it has been 15 years since the company launched its first iPhone. Since then, Apple has been working hard to improve its smartphone experience every year, all thanks to its R&D team which has been constantly working towards the development of premium technology for people across the world.

How iPhone made technology more premium?

Apple made a revolution in 2007, by removing a physical keyboard from a smartphone. When Jobs highlighted the device as “an iPod, a phone, and an internet communicator” all in a single smartphone- iPhone then shaped the future of smartphone technology globally. It indeed set a standard for the premium smartphone category worldwide.

Today, even after the founder’s demise, iPhone stands tall in the most premium category of smartphones. But with great technology, comes a great price- and Apple has been working towards maintaining the premium smartphone category to make its iPhone series stand out from the crowd. Recently, Apple launched the latest iPhone 14 series globally, which is available at a starting price of Rs 79,990 onwards. So, if you are willing to buy an iPhone, you must have the resources to afford one!

Why are Android phones cheaper than iPhones?

Android and iOS are the two most prominent operating systems in the world in today’s time. The market is dominated by these two OS, but earlier, it was Windows OS, Blackberry OS and Java which use to help the smartphone to do the daily task without any hurdles- but are extinct in today’s time.

Today, these two OS - Android and iOS are driving the smartphone world, and there are users who still debate and compare both the devices- trying to justify which one is a better performer.

But there is something else which people always talk about- the PRICING of the Android phone and iOS smartphones.

The Android devices are cheaper than the iPhones and I am affirmative that you must have tallied the devices to know the similarities and differentiating factors.

Android is majorly less expensive, when compared to an iPhone, indeed Android has been leading almost 85% of the smartphone market share globally, whereas, iOS is owning the 15% of the market share.

Which operating system is better- Android-iOS?

It is a huge arguable topic when we start to compare both OS. Android is a Linux-based OS and is partly an open source platform which is easily available- that is one reason why the majority of smartphones in the market are dominated by Android.

On the other hand, iOS has design elements that are seen as being a more user-friendly operator system and are exclusively available for Apple devices- hence it does not have the open source capabilities, and hence not available for the masses. Also, when we talk about safety and security, the iOS platform is considered to be more secure, as compared to Android platforms.

One must choose a handset which suits their pocket, their usage, and their purpose. If you have a budget above Rs 80,000 and looking for a style statement along with security to your database, then iOS will be a good bid.

But if we talk about India, our nation is majorly dominated by mid-segment people who certainly dream to get an iPhone but stop themselves because of the price of the premium smartphone. This gives the customer no choice but to choose the Android devices which stand under the respective budget.

Android dominates the market

Android smartphones are majorly dominating the global market and there are a number of players who have been manufacturing smartphones with Google-based OS. Brands like Oppo, Vivo, Nokia, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, POCO and more have been bringing devices which have all the services which a person requires.

From having a long battery life to having a great camera, fast processor, and enough space to store the entire universe of the user, Android have more options to choose from as per the budget, features and availability. Unfortunately, Apple, on the other hand, unleashes a set of smartphones, once a year and the loyal customers of the iOS devices will have to wait for another 12 months to get their hands on the latest variant. But this is not the case with Android smartphones- as the technology keeps evolving every month- and the companies keep upgrading and launching new variants in a couple of months on the basis of market demand.

Hence, the Android smartphone has more reachability, affordability and features which are nearly similar to iOS. But those people who have been using iOS believe and feel the power of the processor of the iPhone and its performance is unmatchable, hence, they are ready to pay more than Rs 80,000 - Rs 95,000 to own an iPhone rather than going to Android devices, which might come with a stronger battery, great processor and maybe flexibility (Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Oppo Find N, Moto Razr 5G-2020, Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold, TCL Trifold, and more).

