Your iPhone can now sound like you: Here's how

Apple Inc. is gearing up to launch an exciting and highly anticipated feature in their upcoming iOS 17 release. The company has already released the public beta version of iOS 17. This new feature allows iPhone users to create a personalised speech assistant that closely replicates their own voice, adding a new level of personalisation to the user experience.

The news was initially shared by renowned tech influencer Marques Brownlee on Twitter, causing a buzz among Apple enthusiasts. Brownlee revealed that the process of creating a customised voice for the speech assistant is surprisingly quick, taking just 15 minutes to complete.

To access this feature, iPhone users need to navigate to the Accessibility settings in the newly launched iOS 17. Within the Speech section, a dedicated option called "Personal Voice" will be available for selection.

The innovative feature uses recordings of the user's own voice to generate a synthesized voice that closely mimics their unique vocal characteristics. Users will be guided through a step-by-step process, which involves reading a series of text prompts out loud for approximately 15 minutes using the device's microphone.

Once the data is captured, the device processes it overnight, and users wake up to find a brand-new personalised voice that can be used for typing to speak.

This announcement took place at the recent Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) held in 2023, where the company unveiled the latest iteration of its operating system, iOS 17. The introduction of the personalised speech assistant feature adds to the excitement surrounding the upcoming release.

In other news, Apple has also launched the first public beta for watchOS 10, its latest operating system for Apple Watch. The update brings significant enhancements, including a revamped widget-focused user interface, new watch faces, and improved applications.

