Instagram to bring a customisable 'AI friend' feature: All you need to know

Instagram, a Meta-owned photo and video sharing platform is rumoured to be developing an 'AI friend' feature which will enable the users to create a friend. The user will be allowed to customise the virtual friend on the platform, as per their choice.

As per the screenshots shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by an app researcher named Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram users will be able to communicate with AI to "answer questions, brainstorm ideas, talk through any challenges and more.

He further wrote- "#Instagram is working on the ability to create an #AI friend.’

The information caught the attention of TechCrunch which gained attention.

As per the screenshots shared by TechCrunch, Instagram users will be able to choose the chatbot on the basis of gender and age. After that, users will be able to customise their AI's identity and personality (as per the user’s choice).

For example, your AI companion could be reserved, enthusiastic, creative, witty, pragmatic or empowering in nature.

As per the screenshots shared by Alessandro, Instagram users could personalise their AI companion further by selecting the interests which will create the personality of the chatbot. Also, the nature of conversations could also be customised. Talk points like career, DIY, education, entertainment, animals, nature, music and more.

After manually choosing the chatbot’s age, gender, nature, and talk points- the users will make a choice to choose an avatar and a name for their personalised AI companion on the platform.

After all the settings, it will be brought to the chat box so that the AI friend can start interacting with the help of AI with a click of a button.

When to expect the feature on Instagram?

By the time of writing, the released AI friend features may or may not be available for the public at the moment. Also, the feature may change over the development process.

Instagram testing new collaborative feature

Instagram is reportedly testing a new collaborative feature which will allow your friends to add photos to your posts. The expected development was shared by Adam Mosseri who is the head of Instagram on his broadcast channel.

He stated, "New test on Instagram. We just started testing a new way to invite friends to join in on your feed posts. Before posting a carousel, you can turn on the ability for your followers to submit photos and/or videos, which you can approve to add to the post.”

