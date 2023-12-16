Instagram introduces 'Add Yours' templates with GIFs and text: What it is and how it works?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Instagram, under Meta's ownership, has introduced a new feature which allows users to craft personalised "Add Yours" templates enriched with GIFs, images, and text. This feature, now globally available, empowers users to create engaging and shareable Stories for their followers.

How to Create Your 'Add Yours' Template?

To begin, upload a Story and embellish it with GIFs, custom text, or images from your gallery. Next, use the "Add Yours Templates" sticker to choose specific elements you wish to highlight. Once set, your followers can participate by adding to your template.

Customisation for All

This feature opens the door for anyone to personalise an 'Add Yours' prompt which offers a broader spectrum for creative expression and collaborative storytelling.

Bonus Feature: "Backdrop" for Image Editing

In tandem with this, Instagram has launched a new AI media editing tool called "Backdrop." Initially available for users in the US, this tool allows you to effortlessly edit your image's background. By responding to prompts like "chased by dinosaurs" or "surrounded by puppies," you can transform your image and create a unique narrative for your Story.

What Meta Says?

Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta's lead for generative AI, shared the news about backdrop on Threads, stating, "Our AI media editing tool backdrop is available on Instagram in the US! With backdrop, you can reimagine your image’s background with just a few taps and a prompt like ‘chased by dinosaurs’ or ‘surrounded by puppies’ to create an entirely new image for your Story."

Instagram Video Notes

Recently, Instagram has also introduced a new feature that enables users to create ultra-short video statuses up to 2 seconds long. These video notes can only be captured through the app's front camera and cannot be uploaded from the user's device storage. The video notes are accessible to close friends and mutual followers for 24 hours, but cannot be shared as stories.

Inputs from IANS

