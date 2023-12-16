Grab best deals before Flipkart's year-end sale ends today: Smartphone picks inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Flipkart's Year-End Sale ends Today: Closing on December 16 (Today), Flipkart's Year-End Sale sale offers something for everyone. As we approach the sale's finale, let's explore the top smartphone deals that cater to various budgets.

Nothing Phone (2)

Currently priced at Rs 44999, the Nothing Phone (2) boasts 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM with a 17.02 cm (6.7-inch) Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor ensures a smooth experience, and the smartphone features a dual 50MP(OIS) rear camera setup and a 32MP front camera. A 4700mAh lithium-ion battery keeps it going.

MOTOROLA Edge 40 Neo

Priced at Rs 22999, the MOTOROLA Edge 40 Neo is a budget-friendly option. With a Dimensity 7030 Processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB ROM, it delivers vibrant visuals on its 16.64 cm (6.55-inch) Full HD+ display. The camera setup includes a 50MP + 13MP rear duo and a 32MP front camera, with a 5000mAh battery.

Google Pixel 7a

Available at Rs 37999, the Google Pixel 7a features a Tensor G2 Processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB ROM. Its 15.49 cm (6.1-inch) Full HD+ display is complemented by a 64MP(OIS) + 13MP rear duo and a 13MP front camera. It houses a 4300mAh battery.

APPLE iPhone 14

At Rs 58999, the APPLE iPhone 14 is a visual delight with a 128GB ROM and a 15.49 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR Display. Its camera setup includes a 12MP dual rear camera and a 12MP front camera. The device is powered by the A15 Bionic Chip.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

For a tempting Rs.124999, the SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G comes with additional discounts of up to Rs 25000 using debit and credit cards. Packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB ROM, it ensures smooth performance. The 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Display is complemented by a 200MP quad-camera setup and a 5000mAh battery. Don't miss these fantastic smartphone deals as the Year-End Sale wraps up today!

