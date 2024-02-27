Infinix Smart 8 Plus India launch date announced: Check expected price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Smart 8 Plus

Infinix is all set to launch its new smartphone in India. The upcoming Infinix Smart 8 Plus will arrive in India in March. The company has also created a dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartphone on Flipkart. Infinix Smart 8 was launched in selected markets earlier this year. Some of the highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, large battery, dual rear cameras, Magic Ring, and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Infinix Smart 8 Plus.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus India price (expected)

As per the company’s microsite on Flipkart, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus will launch in India on March 1. The company is yet to announce the pricing of the smartphone but the microsite confirms that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 7,000 and will be available via Flipkart.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus specifications

As per the microsite, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus is powered by MediaTek Helio G36 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 8GB while the storage can be extended up to 2TB via a microSD card.

It features a 6.6-inch IPS full-HD LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, it gets a dual rear camera setup, which also includes a 50MP primary sensor and 8MP selfie camera. The device packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The battery offers up to 47 hours of talk time, 90 hours of music playback time, and 45 hours of video playback time on a single charge, as per the company’s claim.

Meanwhile, Infinix unveiled its GT Ultra smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The smartphone will be equipped with a dual-core architecture and will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC and a dedicated graphics chipset.

