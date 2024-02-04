Infinix Hot 40i to launch in India: Leaked features, price and more

Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Hot 40i

Infinix is set to launch the new Hot 40i which is expected to launch soon in India. The tech company is yet to hint at the official launch in India, but as per the online leak- it has been suggested that the launch timeline of the upcoming device.

The handset was unveiled in Saudi Arabia in November (2023) and at present, it is available in the selected global markets. The Indian variant of the smartphone has been tipped to share similar specifications as the global version. The price range of the handset is tipped with the possible RAM and storage variants.

Where will the device be available?

As per the report of 91Mobiles Hindi- it stated that the upcoming Infinix Hot 40i model will soon launch in India in February itself. The report further adds that the smartphone will be available via Flipkart.

Storage variants

The device will be available in two variants:

8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB

It is further said that the device will come with the virtual RAM extension support of up to an additional 8GB.

Availability and price

The global variant of the Infinix Hot 40i will be available in the selected markets. The price of the handset will vary as per the region, and as per the reports, the lineup has been confirmed to come under USD 200 (which is around Rs. 16,000).

Colour variants

The device will come with four colour variants-

Horizon Gold

Palm Blue

Starlit Black

Starfall Green

Expected features

Infinix Hot 40i’s global variant will come with a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 X 1,612 pixel) display and will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The handset will be backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset will run on Android 13 OS.

On the camera front, the device will feature a 50-megapixel primary shooter, along with an unspecified AI-backed secondary camera and a ring LED flashlight at the back.

It further comes with a 32-megapixel front shooter and will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 18W wired charging.

This is a must to mention, that the story has been reported on the basis of speculation and no confirmation has been given by Infinix yet, by the time of writing.

