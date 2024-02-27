MWC 2024: Infinix unveiled GT Ultra gaming smartphone along with CoolMax, AirCharge technology

Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX Infinix

Infinix is planning to launch a new gaming smartphone in 2024. The upcoming smartphone, Infinix GT Ultra, is teased at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Apart from showcasing the smartphone, the company has revealed its chipset, display, and hardware details. The company also introduced some new technological concepts and some of these will feature in the upcoming smartphone. Here are all the details that you need to know.

Infinix GT Ultra specifications

The company has confirmed that the upcoming Infinix GT Ultra will be equipped with a dual-core architecture and will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC and a dedicated graphics chipset. The smartphone will feature a WQHD+ resolution display with 144Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is likely to feature CoolMax cooling technology, which the company unveiled at the event. The technology comes with an air-cooling fan and an electric cooler and can lower the smartphone’s temperature by over 10 degrees Celsius, as per the company’s claim. The technology is said to ensure improved chipset performance.

In addition to this, the company also introduced AirCharge technology, which is based on multi-coil magnetic resonance technology. This technology can charge a device at a distance of 0cm to 20cm. As per the company claim, the charging pad equipped with this technology can charge a device even if the charging pad is placed under a desk.

Furthermore, the company has also introduced a new battery technology, known as Extreme-Temp battery. This technology can support battery charging up to -40 degrees celsius. Infinix also unveiled E-color Shift technology, which uses E Ink Prism 3 technology to help users customise the back panel of their smartphones.

Meanwhile, Infinix has introduced a new ‘Smart 8 HD’ smartphone in India recently. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.