Tuesday, February 20, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. India's AI market to reach USD 17 billion by 2027: Nasscom

India's AI market to reach USD 17 billion by 2027: Nasscom

"Indian companies are starting to keep pace with the growth of AI and the tech sector is creating future-ready organizations with dynamic and evolving Centers of Excellence driving the AI agenda," said Rajiv Gupta, MD and Senior Partner, BCG.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2024 19:48 IST
India's AI market, nasscom
Image Source : FREEPIK India's AI market to reach USD 17 billion by 2027: Nasscom

India’s artificial intelligence (AI) market is booming, and it is likely to grow at a 25 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach USD 17 billion by 2027, with similar growth in artificial intelligence investments. As per the Nasscom report, the AI market is growing with AI/ML capabilities, which further includes GenAI. It is emerging as the top category of IT spending and it is expected to be made by IT buyers in 2023- the Nasscom report in partnership with market research firm BCG stated.

This growth has been fueled by multiple factors which include increasing enterprise tech spending, India’s growing AI talent base and a significant increase in AI investments, said the report.

"Indian tech companies, with the advent of generative AI, are expanding their portfolios beyond traditional IT and business process management to include AI-driven analytics, intelligent automation, and personalised customer interactions," said Debjani Ghosh, President, of Nasscom.

"Accelerating this journey will require massive scale investment on AI skilling, investments in ethical and secure AI development practices and governance frameworks," she added.

India today has the second-highest installed talent base with 420,000 employees working in AI job functions.

The country also has the highest skills penetration with three times more AI-skilled talent than other countries.

"The country ranks among the top 5 nations with a 14 times growth in individuals skilled with AI in the last seven years. As the investments in AI continue to increase, the demand for AI talent in India is also expected to grow at 15 per cent CAGR till 2027," said the report.

Recognising the importance of human capital in the AI journey, leading firms have invested heavily in upskilling and reskilling their workforce in AI and related technologies, with some organizations allocating $1 billion over the next three years dedicated to upskilling.

Related Stories
Disney utilizes AI for targeted advertising on Disney+ and Hulu

Disney utilizes AI for targeted advertising on Disney+ and Hulu

How to unlock Galaxy AI features on Samsung Buds via S24 series? Guide

How to unlock Galaxy AI features on Samsung Buds via S24 series? Guide

India's first AI-enabled education tablet launched: Details

India's first AI-enabled education tablet launched: Details

OpenAI is working on a Google Search-like product: Details

OpenAI is working on a Google Search-like product: Details

Google expands Gemini models for advanced AI tasks on Vertex platform - What it means

Google expands Gemini models for advanced AI tasks on Vertex platform - What it means

OpenAI introduces 'Sora': Create videos from text in seconds! Watch here

OpenAI introduces 'Sora': Create videos from text in seconds! Watch here

AI created more jobs in web design, data science, digital marketing and more: IBM India

AI created more jobs in web design, data science, digital marketing and more: IBM India

After Sora's launch, AI Tokens witness surge: Report

After Sora's launch, AI Tokens witness surge: Report

This is how GenAI will boost Indian financial services by 2030: Details

This is how GenAI will boost Indian financial services by 2030: Details

"Indian companies are starting to keep pace with the growth of AI and the tech sector is creating future-ready organizations with dynamic and evolving Centers of Excellence driving the AI agenda," said Rajiv Gupta, MD and Senior Partner, BCG.

ALSO READ: Microsoft to expand AI, cloud infrastructure in Spain: To invest USD 2.1 billion in next 2 years

ALSO READ: OnePlus Watch 2 expected to launch on February 26

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement