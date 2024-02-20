Tuesday, February 20, 2024
     
India PC market drops 6.6% in 2023 with 13.9 million units, HP tops the list: All you need to know

HP leads the market by having a share of 31.5 per cent last year (2023) as it topped the charts in both the commercial and consumer segments with shares of 33.6 per cent and 29.4 per cent. respectively, the report stated.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2024 20:00 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK PC market

India's traditional PC market (which includes desktops, workstations and notebooks) has reportedly shipped 13.9 million units in 2023, which is down to 6.6 per cent (year-over-year), with HP leading the market, as per the new report. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), the desktop category has gone up by 6.7 per cent (year-over-year), notebooks and workstations, on the other hand, has declined by 11.1 per cent (year-over-year) and 14 per cent (year-over-year), respectively.

Bharath Shenoy, Senior Research Analyst, IDC India said, "Low market sentiments after the pandemic led to reduced consumer demand, resulting in a steep shipment correction in the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023."

The total market rebounded in the second half of 2023 (2H23) with 12.9 per cent (year-over-year) growth after a weak first half. The fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23) grew 11.4 per cent (year-over-year) as both desktops and notebooks grew by 16.8 per cent (year-over-year) and 9.9 per cent (year-over-year), respectively.

HP, which led the market, had a share of 31.5 per cent last year as it topped the charts in both the commercial and consumer segments with shares of 33.6 per cent and 29.4 per cent. respectively, the report said.

Lenovo secured second spot with a share of 16.7 per cent, while Dell Technologies stood third with a share of 15.5 per cent as it witnessed a steep decline of 24.5 per cent (year-over-year) in 2023.

Inputs from IANS

