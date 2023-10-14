How to create AI stickers for WhatsApp conversations: Here's a step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Learn how to generate AI stickers on WhatsApp: A quick and simple guide

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has recently unveiled a range of new AI features for WhatsApp, aiming to enhance user communication. Among these additions is the introduction of AI Stickers, a creative way to enrich conversations on the platform. This feature allows users to craft their own stickers with the help of artificial intelligence.

To get started with creating AI Stickers on WhatsApp, users should follow these steps:

Launch WhatsApp on your mobile device. Open a chat with a contact. Tap on the Smiley icon, then select the sticker icon. Click on 'create,' and if prompted, proceed by tapping 'continue.' You'll need to provide a description for the stickers you want to create, which should be in English, as the current version only supports this language. The app will then generate four stickers based on your description. You can either choose one that you like or make alterations to the description. If you're satisfied with the sticker, simply tap 'send' to share it with your contact.

It's worth noting that this feature is currently available in select countries, so users should verify its availability in their region.

Furthermore, Meta has also introduced a valuable security enhancement to shield users from potential location tracking by malicious actors. The new feature focuses on safeguarding the user's IP address during calls, adding an extra layer of defense against privacy breaches.

According to insights from WABetaInfo, a reputable source for WhatsApp updates, the platform has begun rolling out the privacy call relay feature to a select group of beta testers. This new capability can be found within the "Advanced" section, newly integrated into the privacy settings menu.

