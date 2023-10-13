WhatsApp's new interface: New colors and icons for improved experience

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp's Beta testers get a sneak peek at the app's stylish new look

Meta-owned instant messaging giant WhatsApp is set to introduce a revamped interface, featuring a new palette of colors and icons. The company has quietly developed this interface for Android users over the past few months and is now preparing to roll it out to a select group of beta testers.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, a reliable source tracking WhatsApp updates, the new interface will offer a more modern and visually pleasing experience. The redesign incorporates fresh icons to enhance the overall aesthetic appeal of the app.

Among the notable changes is a new green color theme for both light and dark modes, along with updated chat bubble colors and a floating action button. These alterations aim to provide users with a revitalised visual experience.

The new interface is currently accessible to a limited number of beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. It is expected to expand to a broader user base over the next few weeks.

Furthermore, the platform is reportedly in the process of developing a feature that allows users to create group chat events. This upcoming feature will enable WhatsApp users to establish events with specific names and set notifications for the conversation.

Within the chat share menu, an "events shortcut" will soon be available for users to create events and choose when they wish to receive notifications regarding the event. When an event is created, it will automatically be integrated into the conversation. To view and accept the new group invite event, all participants will need to update WhatsApp to the latest version.

