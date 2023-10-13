Google introduces image creation from text with AI-powered search: Know what it is

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Microsoft's Bing chat competitor: Google rolls out AI image creation capability

Google has introduced a new feature that allows users to generate images directly from a text prompt using its Search Generative Experience (SGE), powered by generative AI. This functionality mirrors a similar offering from Google's competitor, Microsoft, available in Bing Chat since March.

In addition to image creation, Google now enables users to compose drafts within SGE and customise the output by adjusting the length or tone of the writing. The company stated in a recent blog post, "As we continue to experiment with bringing generative AI capabilities into Search, we’re testing new ways to get more done as you’re searching -- like creating an image that can bring an idea to life, or getting help on a written draft when you need a starting point."

ALSO READ | Apple's Festive Extravaganza 2023: Massive discounts on iPhones, Macs, and more starting October 15

For example, if users search for a prompt like "draw a picture of a capybara wearing a chef’s hat and cooking breakfast", SGE will generate up to four images in the search results. Users can tap on any of these images to see how generative AI has expanded upon their original request with additional descriptive details.

However, this image generation feature is currently available only in English within the United States. It is accessible to individuals who have opted into the SGE experiment and are 18 years or older, as specified by Google.

ALSO READ | Decoding RCS Messaging: What it is and how it operates?

The tech giant is also preparing to launch an upcoming tool called 'About this image', designed to assist users in easily evaluating the context and credibility of images they encounter during searches.

Google has implemented protective measures within the Search experience to prevent the creation of images that violate their policy for generative AI use, which includes blocking harmful or misleading content. This ensures a safe and reliable user experience for all.

Latest Technology News