Apple's Festive Extravaganza 2023: Massive discounts on iPhones, Macs, and more starting October 15

Apple is all set to kick off its much-anticipated festive season sale in India, beginning on October 15. The tech giant promises incredible savings and exclusive features for shoppers. Additionally, e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart are offering attractive discounts on a range of Apple products as part of their respective festive sales.

Apple's Festive Season Offerings

Apple's festive season promotions are expected to cover a wide range of products including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple iPods, and more. The official countdown has begun, with enticing discounts set to be revealed on October 15.

Exciting Deals and Customisation Options

Apple is offering six months of complimentary Apple Music with the purchase of select products. Customers also have the option to personalize certain accessories at no extra cost. Additionally, convenient monthly installment plans with No-cost EMI are available through major banks.

Exclusive Store Features

The company highlights the advantages of shopping at its stores, including the ability to customise Macs, personalise AirPods, Apple Pencils, and iPads with texts and emojis. Customers can also seek assistance from specialists in choosing the perfect gift for the festive season.

Trade-In Program & Exchange Offers

Customers looking to upgrade their devices can take advantage of Apple's trade-in program, which accepts both Android and iOS devices. Exchange values range from Rs 37,000 for old Android devices and up to Rs 67,800 for older iPhones, depending on the model and condition. However, this program is limited to specific Apple products, Customers can enjoy up to Rs 35,000 off on the iPhone 11 by exchanging their old smartphones, providing an excellent opportunity for those looking to upgrade their devices.

Discounts on E-commerce Platforms

Amazon and Flipkart also offer substantial discounts on various Apple products as part of their respective Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days sales. For instance, the iPhone 14 with 128 GB storage is available for Rs 56,999 on Flipkart, while the iPhone SE 3rd Gen is listed at just Rs 36,999. Amazon offers the iPhone 13 for Rs 49,499. These deals become even more appealing when combined with bank discounts and exchange offers.

