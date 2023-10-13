OnePlus Open foldable phone: India launch confirmed for October 19 | All details here

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Open foldable phone to launch in India on October 19

Chinese tech giant OnePlus is all set to unveil its inaugural foldable flagship phone, the OnePlus Open. The much-anticipated launch is scheduled for October 19 and will be a global event, with a special event taking place in Mumbai, India. The announcement will also be live-streamed on the social media platforms X and YouTube.

Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, expressed excitement about the OnePlus Open, calling it the "dream smartphone." He emphasised that it aims to revolutionise the conventional compromises seen in existing foldable devices, particularly in terms of display technology, imaging performance, and weight.

The OnePlus Open is set to be a competitor to Samsung's flagship foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. While leaked information hints at a price range between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh in India (making it more affordable than the Fold 5), official confirmation is still pending.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Open will be driven by Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM. The device is anticipated to boast a 2K AMOLED inner display and a high-quality outer screen, both offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Maintaining its partnership with Hasselblad for camera technology, OnePlus is expected to incorporate a sizable circular camera module supported by Hasselblad-backed cameras. Reports suggest that both the cover and main displays will feature a punch-hole camera setup.

Running on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13, the OnePlus Open will be equipped with a robust 4,800mAh battery. This battery will support rapid 100W fast charging, ensuring users can quickly replenish their device's power.

With a promise to deliver cutting-edge technology without compromising on user experience, the OnePlus Open is set to make a significant impact in the smartphone arena.

