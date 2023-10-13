Threads brings game-changing Edit Button and Voice Threads feature for free

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meta CEO announces free Edit Button feature for Threads:

In a bid to enhance user experience, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new update for the Threads platform. Users will now have access to an edit button, allowing them to make changes to their posts within five minutes of publishing, at no additional cost. Previously, users had to delete and repost to rectify any typos.

Zuckerberg made the announcement in a post, stating, "Rolling out Edit and 'Voice Threads' today. Enjoy." This move sets Threads apart from X (formerly Twitter), which charges for its edit feature. The edit button will be accessible on both mobile and web platforms.

Moreover, Threads is introducing "Voice Threads," enabling users to incorporate voice posts into their conversations. This feature adds a new dimension to user interactions.

In a competitive move, Threads is also gearing up to launch a Trends feature, aimed at rivaling X's trending topics. Screenshots of the potential feature were shared by an app developer, revealing a numbered list of trending topics along with the number of active discussions for each item.

These updates represent a significant step in Threads' evolution, offering users greater flexibility and functionality. The introduction of the edit button and Voice Threads feature is set to enrich the platform's user interface, while the upcoming Trends feature promises to keep Threads competitive in the social media arena. The ability to delete Threads accounts independently from Instagram profiles will also provide users with more control over their online presence.

Furthermore, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, confirmed that the platform's Threads feature will not be used to amplify news. Meanwhile, Elon Musk is investing in making X a news-driven platform by asking users to become citizen journalists.

