Elon Musk's X takes swift action against Hamas-linked accounts, CEO confirms

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, formerly known as Twitter, recently confirmed the removal of numerous "Hamas-linked accounts" and the action taken against tens of thousands of content pieces since the Israel attack. This announcement comes in response to a letter from EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, who urged prompt action from Elon Musk, owner of X.

Yaccarino assured that X continues to promptly address law enforcement requests globally, including those from EU member states. She emphasised that their efforts are ongoing in dealing with the conflict's aftermath.

"Today we responded to the European Commission's letter seeking an update on how we are responding to this conflict. Our work is ongoing," Yaccarino wrote.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp Beta introduces event creation tool for group chats: All details

In her letter, Yaccarino underlined the company's commitment to addressing take-down requests promptly. She revealed that they've already responded to over 80 such requests within the EU, adhering to required timelines and following a diligent and objective approach. The letter reaffirmed their dedication to cooperating with law enforcement authorities in compliance with applicable laws.

Earlier, EU Commissioner Breton had cautioned Elon Musk about the alleged dissemination of illegal content and disinformation on the X platform following the Hamas attacks in Israel. The letter highlighted concerns over the potential misuse of the platform for propagating unlawful information.

ALSO READ | Mark Zuckerberg faces EU pressure to take down Pro-Hamas content on Meta

Following a warning to Elon Musk, European Commissioner Thierry Breton has also written to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, urging prompt action in removing pro-Hamas content across Meta's platforms. Breton emphasised the necessity for vigilance to prevent potential violations of new EU regulations.

Breton set a 24-hour deadline for Zuckerberg to address the concerns raised by the European Union. This deadline underscores the urgency of the matter and the need for swift action.

Latest Technology News