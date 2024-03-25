Follow us on Image Source : FREE PIK Lok Sabha Election 2024

The Election Commission of India (ECI) held a press conference on Saturday, March 16, 2024, to announce the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The voting for the elections will start on April 19, 2024, and will end on June 1, 2024.

During the conference, the ECI informed voters about their use of technology to ensure a free and fair election in the country. Keeping the convenience of voters in mind, the commission has launched the Voter Help App (VHA), which among many other things also allows users to check their names on the voter list. There are many other ways through which voters can check their names on the voter list.

If you want to check your name on the voter list, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check your name on the voter list online.

A step-by-step guide on how to check your name on the voter list online

Step 1: Visit the government’s electoral search portal at https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ on your smartphone. Once on the website, you will see three ways to search for your name in the voter’s list – Search by Details, Search by EPIC, and Search by Mobile.

Search by Details:

Step 2: Select your State and language.

Step 3: Enter your personal details – Name, Middle Name, Surname, Date of Birth, Age, Gender, Relatives’ Name, Last Name.

Step 4: Enter your Location – District and Assembly Constituency. If you don’t know your Assembly Constituency, try using the other two methods.

Step 5: Enter Captcha and click on Search.

Search by EPIC:

You will need your EPIC number for this process.

Step 2: Choose your language.

Step 3: Enter your EPIC Number and State.

Step 4: Enter Captcha and click on Search.

Search by Mobile:

This is the easiest process of all.

Step 2: Choose your State and language.

Step 3: Enter your mobile number, followed by a captcha.

Step 4: Click on "Send OTP" to receive a one-time password on your smartphone.

Step 5: Enter the OTP you received on your smartphone and click on Search.

Once you have followed any of these methods, you should find your name on the voter’s list. You will also be able to view your personal details, polling station, confirmed polling date, and details of the election officials.

If you have any questions, you can directly contact the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Booth Level Officer (BLO) as their contact numbers should be included in the details you see after following the above steps.

