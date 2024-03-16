Election Commission of India leverages 27 apps, portals for general election 2024

Follow us on Image Source : ELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIA Election Commission of India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) held a press conference on Saturday, March 16th, 2024, to announce the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. During the conference, the ECI informed voters about how they are utilising technology to ensure a free and fair election in the country.

ECI revealed that it is offering 27 apps and portals for all stakeholders. These apps and portals cover various aspects of the election process including reporting of the model code of conduct violation, KYC for informed voting, a revamped results portal to enhance the experience on result day among others. Here are all the details you need to know.

Keeping the convenience of voters in mind, the commission has launched the Voter Help App (VHA), which will allow users to apply forms online, check their names on the voter list, view polling booth details, connect with their BLO/ERO and download e-EPIC.

The commission has also launched a cVigil app to ensure free and fair election. cVigil is a single app for recording, reporting and resolving all violations of the model code of conduct. The commission has promised a response in a 100-minute timeline to all the complaints on the cVigil app. In addition to this, complaints on the app can be made anonymously.

To help voters make an informed voting decision, the commission has also launched a KYC portal and app where voters can access candidates' affidavits. In addition to this, voters can also know about the criminal antecedents of the candidates from the portal.

Furthermore, to ensure a level playing field for all candidates, the commission has also launched an online portal for filing nominations and affidavits. Candidates can also use the portal to seek permission for rallies, meetings and more.

More to follow...