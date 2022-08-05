How to book Uber from WhatsApp?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Uber

Uber, the taxi aggregator has collaborated with WhatsApp where users will be allowed to book a ride via WhatsApp. The new feature has been rolled out for the users who reside in the Delhi-NCR region. Many users reported to have got the update for the feature by this week and are expected that further users will get the update soon. The new feature will save the passengers from the trouble of juggling from one application to another, and also from downloading the Uber app and doing all the further formalities which take time- like registering, booking a cab, auto, bike etc.

Uber stated that the platform needs to meet users in order to expand its services.

The cab aggregator said: “In India, that means WhatsApp,” Uber said in a press release. “Starting this week, we are rolling out an exciting new service that gives people of Delhi NCR the option to book an Uber ride via our official chatbot on WhatsApp.”

The WhatsApp Uber integrator was reportedly rolled out in Lucknow for the first time in December, last year. The chatbot could be used in English and Hindi- depending on the lounge the rider would like to communicate. The WhatsApp chatbot further shares the ride’s bill receipt with the users when the trip ends.

Here are the steps to book an Uber ride via WhatsApp:

Save Uber’s official business number +91-7292000002 The user has to send a ‘Hi’ on Uber WhatsApp or could click here to directly get access to the Uber chatbot on WhatsApp. This is a must to mention that this feature will only work with the mobile version of WhatsApp at the time of writing Communication and chat language: English and Hindi The WhatsApp chatbot will ask the user to share a pickup and the location options available based on what the user will send. WhatsApp users can also share their current location on WhatsApp Now, the user will have to enter a drop location in a similar process Enter the OTP which will be sent to your registered mobile number. Once verified, users can select the kind of ride they would like to opt for Lastly, users will get an option to edit the ride and confirm or cancel the rides as well Once confirmed, the driver and vehicle details will be shared with the user via WhatsApp

Uber-WhatsApp: Who can use it?

By the time of writing, the WhatsApp Uber cab booking feature could be used by new and existing users, who have registered their phone numbers. So, in case you have registered, then you will get access to the feature.

Those who look forward to booking Uber via WhatsApp will witness no changes in the drivers’ experience on Uber’s platform.

