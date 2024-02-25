Honor Magic 6 Series, Honor Magic V2 Series unveiled at MWC 2024: Check specifications, price, availability

Follow us on Image Source : HONOR Honor Magic V2 Series

Honor has unveiled its Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic V2 lineup. The smartphones made their international debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona. Some of the highlights of the Honor Magic 6 series include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, MagicOS 8.0 skin based on Android 14, LTPO OLED display, and triple rear cameras. On the other hand, Honor Magic V2 foldable smartphones feature MagicOS 7.2 interface based on Android 13, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. These smartphones are already available for sale in China. Here are all the details that you need to know.

Honor Magic 6 series, Honor Magic V2 series price and availability

Honor Magic 6 Pro with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,16,600) in Europe. The smartphone will be available for pre-order from February 25 onwards and will go on sale starting March 1.

Similarly, Honor Magic V2 RSR with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage is priced at EUR 2,699 (roughly Rs. 2,42,000) in Europe. It will be available for pre-order starting February 25 and will be available for purchase from March 18.

Honor Magic 6, Honor Magic 6 Pro specifications

The Honor Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro are dual SIM smartphones that run on the Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 interface. Both models have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264x2,800 pixels) OLED display that supports a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. They are powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, with a maximum of 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 180-megapixel 2.5x periscope telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 100x digital zoom. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with a variable aperture of f/1.4 to f/2.0 and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 3D depth sensor.

On the other hand, the Honor Magic 6 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.9 aperture and OIS support, a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus. It also features a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video chats.

The Honor Magic 6 series offers a range of connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also features a variety of sensors such as an accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, colour temperature sensor, and proximity sensor. Additionally, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra sound effects alongside dual microphones. Both models are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro comes with a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. On the other hand, the Honor Magic 6 is equipped with a 5,450mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Honor Magic V2, Honor Magic V2 RSR specifications

The Honor's Magic V2 was first introduced in September of last year with its unique design. The company then collaborated with Porsche Design to release the exclusive edition of the foldable phone called Honor Magic V2 RSR in Porsche Agate Grey colour. Both Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR run on MagicOS 7.2, which is based on Android 13. They feature a 6.43-inch OLED cover display and a 7.92-inch inner OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. They are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage, and have a thickness of 9.9mm.

The Honor's Magic V2 series includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 20-megapixel telephoto unit. They also have a 16-megapixel front camera. The phones come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging.

