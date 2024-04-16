Haier Smart S800QT QLED TV series launched in India: price, details and more

Follow us on Image Source : HAIER Haier Smart S800QT QLED TV

Haier, a consumer electronics and home appliances brand launched its latest Smart QLED Series 'S800QT' in four sizes in India. the announcement was made on Tuesday, where the company highlighted that the television will come in sizes: 75-inches, 65-inches, 55-inches and 43-inches. All the smart TVs will be available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 38,990 across the offline and online channels which are available in the country.

In a statement NS Satish, President, of Haier India, said, "Catering to consumers who seek uncompromised visual brilliance and an immersive cinematic haven in their own homes, Haier India aims to meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers, offering them an unparalleled home entertainment solution.”

About the new range of Haier TV series

The new range of smart TVs from Haire claims to offer ultra-smooth motion and would further reproduce and reduce motion blur during fast-paced action sequences. This is said to ensure an immersive viewing experience with DLG (Dual Line Gate) technology, as per the company.

The company further mentioned that the new TV series will have the capability to automatically detect content and adjust its refresh rate by up to 120Hz.

The latest line of TV works integrates seamlessly with Google and provides access to an extensive range of content, apps and streaming services.

In addition, the TV series offers a faster and smoother user interface and gives clarity in every frame, the company said.

It also offers TV control through hands-free voice commands. With this feature, users can easily adjust settings, switch channels, search for content, and perform various other tasks.

Inputs from IANS