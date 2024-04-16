Tuesday, April 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Haier Smart S800QT QLED TV series launched in India: price, details and more

Haier Smart S800QT QLED TV series launched in India: price, details and more

Haire's latest smart TVs lineup comes with ultra-smooth motion capabilities, for enhanced viewing experience. It effectively reproduces and minimizes motion blur, especially in fast-paced action scenes.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: April 16, 2024 18:48 IST
Haier Smart S800QT QLED TV
Image Source : HAIER Haier Smart S800QT QLED TV

Haier, a consumer electronics and home appliances brand launched its latest Smart QLED Series 'S800QT' in four sizes in India. the announcement was made on Tuesday, where the company highlighted that the television will come in sizes: 75-inches, 65-inches, 55-inches and 43-inches. All the smart TVs will be available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 38,990 across the offline and online channels which are available in the country.

In a statement NS Satish, President, of Haier India, said, "Catering to consumers who seek uncompromised visual brilliance and an immersive cinematic haven in their own homes, Haier India aims to meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers, offering them an unparalleled home entertainment solution.”

About the new range of Haier TV series

The new range of smart TVs from Haire claims to offer ultra-smooth motion and would further reproduce and reduce motion blur during fast-paced action sequences. This is said to ensure an immersive viewing experience with DLG (Dual Line Gate) technology, as per the company.

The company further mentioned that the new TV series will have the capability to automatically detect content and adjust its refresh rate by up to 120Hz.

The latest line of TV works integrates seamlessly with Google and provides access to an extensive range of content, apps and streaming services.

In addition, the TV series offers a faster and smoother user interface and gives clarity in every frame, the company said.

It also offers TV control through hands-free voice commands. With this feature, users can easily adjust settings, switch channels, search for content, and perform various other tasks.

Related Stories
Haier Launches New Side By Side Refrigerators with Home Bar

Haier Launches New Side By Side Refrigerators with Home Bar

Haier X7000QUA 4K Slim LED TVs and Q9800QUAG 4K Curved LED TVs launched in India

Haier X7000QUA 4K Slim LED TVs and Q9800QUAG 4K Curved LED TVs launched in India

Haier launches AI-enabled 4K Smart LED TVs in India

Haier launches AI-enabled 4K Smart LED TVs in India

Haier India partnered with JioCinema as the digital streaming sponsor for IPL 2023

Haier India partnered with JioCinema as the digital streaming sponsor for IPL 2023

NU launches a range of home appliances in the Indian market

NU launches a range of home appliances in the Indian market

Samsung announces ‘Early Order’ offer for the range of Neo QLED TVs: Know more

Samsung announces ‘Early Order’ offer for the range of Neo QLED TVs: Know more

LG launches the biggest OLED TVs lineup starting at Rs 1,19,990

LG launches the biggest OLED TVs lineup starting at Rs 1,19,990

Sony introduces Bravia X90L series in India: All details here

Sony introduces Bravia X90L series in India: All details here

Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 monitor unveiled: Dual UHD display and enhanced visuals

Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 monitor unveiled: Dual UHD display and enhanced visuals

TCL Mega Diwali Sale starts, offering great discounts on smart TVs and more: Details

TCL Mega Diwali Sale starts, offering great discounts on smart TVs and more: Details

Samsung tops the global TV market spot for 18 years straight: Report

Samsung tops the global TV market spot for 18 years straight: Report

ALSO READ: WhatsApp testing a new feature to let users know which contacts were recently online

ALSO READ: Lava Blaze Curve 5G Review: Great upgrade with decent performance and long battery life

Inputs from IANS

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement