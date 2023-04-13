Thursday, April 13, 2023
     
Google TV adds 800 free channels in 10 languages, including Hindi

The new live TV experience will be available on all Google TV devices in the US, including Chromecast with Google TV and TVs with Google TV built-in from Sony, TCL, Hisense and Philips.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: April 13, 2023 12:41 IST
Google TV, 800 free channels
Image Source : FILE Google TV adds 800 free channels in 10 language

Google has introduced a new live TV experience, which will let users browse more than 800 free TV channels across multiple providers. The channels will be available in 10 languages, including Hindi.

In a blog post, Google said: "We're integrating access to free channels from Tubi, Plex and Haystack News directly into the Live tab, alongside the existing lineup of channels from Pluto TV. We're also launching free built-in channels from Google TV that you can watch without even downloading or launching an app. In total, you can now browse over 800 channels and premium programming, including news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX."

Users can also tune in to channels from around the world, with programming in more than 10 languages, including Hindi, Japanese and Spanish.

Moreover, users can also use the Live tab to see Sling TV or YouTube TV, or over-the-air channels if they have a premium live TV subscription from them.

In addition, the company plans to bring the new TV guide and free channels to eligible Android TV devices later this year.

Inputs from IANS

