With ChatGPT, a man earns 28 lac in 3 months: Know how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ChatGPT

These days ChatGPT is all over the world. People are making many of their tasks easier with the help of this AI chatbot. Meanwhile, with the help of ChatGPT, a person earned around Rs 28 lakh within just 3 months. Actually, he earned this money by giving a kind of coaching to the people, which was related to ChatGPT.

ALSO READ: Backup photos on your android device using google photos or dropbox: Step by step guide

Earned 28 lakhs in 3 months

According to Business Insider's report, 23-year-old Lance Junk started online courses on an education platform. This course was designed to teach people how to use ChatGPT. In just three months, over 15,000 people from all over the world registered for the course. The name of this course was - "ChatGPT Masterclass: A Complete ChatGPT Guide for Beginners". Junk has so far earned 28 lakhs with the help of this.

Did not take any training

Junk explained that he was impressed by the AI app's capabilities and wanted everyone to learn how to use it. Junk saw this as an opportunity to teach people about it and set about teaching it to people. Junk says that people are kind of scared of ChatGPT, so I have tried to make it exciting, exciting and accessible to people. However, Junk has not taken any formal training in this.

ALSO READ: Vivo launches T2 and T2x at a starting price of Rs 12,999

After working for hours, he understands the method of work.

Junk said that he works on the bot for several hours every day. He understands that the bot needs to be asked questions in order to better understand things. According to the report, Junk also said that he used every piece of ChatGPT content on the Internet.

A course designed in 3 weeks

According to the report, the Junk-designed course is seven hours long and now costs $20. The junk took about three weeks to make it. Most of the students enrolled in this junk course are from America. The course has also attracted students from India, Japan and Canada. Junk said that students from countries where ChatGPT is not even available to have registered for learning.

ALSO READ: Alert! AI can hack your password within 60 seconds- Here is to secure it

Latest Technology News