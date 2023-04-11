Follow us on Image Source : FILE Alert! AI can hack your password within 60 seconds- Here is to secure it

A group of experts monitoring online security has found that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can crack more than 50 per cent of commonly used passwords in less than a minute. address) can do. The name of this group is Home Security Heroes. This study focuses on an AI password cracker named PassGAN and they have tested a list of 15,680,000 passwords. The study has also shown that AI can crack more than 51 per cent of passwords in less than 60 seconds. The technology has been able to crack over 65 per cent of passwords in less than an hour and over 81 per cent within 30 days.

It is a matter of relief that right now Artificial Intelligence is able to crack only easy passwords within a minute. AI can easily guess short passwords which could be your name or date of birth as a password, but technical and twisted passwords are still tough for the technology.

Make your password stronger than before

The AI also takes longer to figure out passwords with letter combinations. The study has shown that passwords with 18 letters or more are more secure than AI password crackers. It would take up to ten months for AI to crack an 18-character password. Also, it is difficult for AI to crack passwords that contain symbols, numbers, and a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters. Such passwords are secure, as it could take hundreds of years for an AI to decrypt them. Explain that GAN in PassGAN stands for Generator Adversarial Network. It eliminates the need for manual password analysis and lets users learn passwords autonomously.

Ways to stay safe from password-cracking AI

Avoid using common passwords. The password must contain at least 15 characters and be a mixture of symbols, letters and numbers. Use a password manager to save your passwords for different accounts. Use at least two letters (small and capital) in the password. As a matter of practice, change your password every three to six months. Avoid using a common password for all your accounts. And don't keep the same password.

What is ChatGPT whose arrival started the discussion on AI?

The discussion about AI started when ChatGPT entered the global market. Let us tell you that ChatGPT is an AI, which had reached more than 1 million users only after five days of launch. The job of this AI is to modify the information available on millions of websites and convert it into a simple language to respond to the users. With its help, an article can be written on any subject. Provided that information about that subject is already available on Google. It is working in different languages of the world.

Recently Google launched the option of ChatGPT in the market

ChatGPT was introduced last year in the month of November (2022). Since then, OpenAI has revealed the extraordinary capabilities of ChatGPT and its impact on everyday life. The CEO of Google has expressed surprise about this before, now he is bringing Google's own AI, named Bard AI. Let me tell you, the company was working on this powerful AI for the last six years and now finally the company's CEO Sundar Pichai has introduced it. In a blog post, Pichai explained who Bard is and what are some of its basic functionalities. The name of the company's language model is LaMDA, on which it will work.

