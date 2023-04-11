Apple Delhi retail store set to open on April 20: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple Retail store

Apple has announced to launch of its two own retail stores in India by this month (April 2023). The tech giant is working towards doubling down on strengthening its presence in India. While Apple BKC in Mumbai will be thrown open on April 18, Apple Saket in Delhi will be open for customers on April 20.

In an official statement, Apple said, "These new retail locations mark a significant expansion in India that will offer great new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers."

ALSO READ: Google Search Hacks: 10 tips to find information in seconds

The barricade for Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city's storied past.

The colourful artwork celebrates Apple's second store in India -- located right in the Capital.

Beginning April 20, customers will be able to stop by to explore Apple's latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, and get personalised service and support from the store's team of specialists, creatives, and geniuses.

Image Source : FILEApple Delhi retail store set to open on April 20: All you need to know

ALSO READ: Around 24,250 Indian techies lose jobs at 84 startups till date: Know the reason why?

In celebration of the first Apple Store opening in India, Apple BKC at Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai announced a special Today at Apple series "Mumbai Rising" has been running from the opening day through the summer.

Image Source : FILEApple Delhi retail store in Mumbai

Bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together, these sessions will offer hands-on activities with Apple's products and services that celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai, said Apple.

Ahead of opening day, customers are invited to download custom Apple BKC and Apple Saket wallpapers, and specially curated playlists on Apple Music to move to the sounds of Mumbai and Delhi.

At Apple, every new store or facility is designed to reflect its values -- from creativity and innovation to respect for the environment.

ALSO READ: Earn money while watching YouTube with the new VRS program

The tech giant aligns design and construction criteria to industry-recognised best practices for green buildings, promoting water conservation, energy efficiency, and responsible material sourcing.

Like all Apple facilities, the stores run on 100 per cent renewable energy.

Apple focuses on historical sites that can be reimagined to revitalise locations and the surrounding communities. It aims to reflect the surroundings by incorporating elements from the local landscape and ecosystem.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News