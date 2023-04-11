Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Backup photos on your android device using google photos or dropbox: Step by step guide

In this digital age, our photos and videos are some of the most precious memories we have. From special moments with loved ones to breathtaking scenery, our phone cameras capture it all. However, it's important to ensure that these photos and videos are backed up in case of a phone loss, theft, or damage. With the availability of high-quality smartphone cameras and instant messaging services, smartphones frequently run out of storage space. As a result, the need for backup has increased.

Here is a quick guide that will demonstrate how you can easily back up your photos to a cloud storage service, freeing up space on your phone without losing precious memories.

Google photos

Google Photos is a storage and photo-sharing service which is mostly already installed on Android phones. With this service, users can easily back up their pictures on Google Drive. If you don't have the app already, you can download it for free from the Google Play Store.

Here is a stepwise guide to using this app to back up your photos. Open Google Photos on your Android phone first. At the top-left portion of the screen, select the menu button. Select "Settings" from the menu. Tap "Back up & sync" and adjust the switch to enable the feature. Choose the upload size you prefer - "High quality" for unlimited storage or "Original" for full-resolution images. To choose which folders to back up, choose "Back up device folders." By default, the app will back up your camera roll, but you can also back up other folders like screenshots, downloads, and WhatsApp images. Tap "Start backup" to begin backing up your photos to Google Drive.

Dropbox

If you're looking for an alternative to Google Photos for backing up your images, Dropbox is a great option to consider. It's a file-hosting service that works similarly to Google Drive, offering many of the same features. The free version only provides 2GB of storage space, which may not be enough for some users. In that case, you'll need to choose from one of Dropbox's paid plans to get more space.

To back up your photos and videos on Dropbox,

Open the Dropbox app on your phone. Tap the "Upload Pictures or Videos" button. Choose videos and pictures you want to back up. Click on the "Upload" button to start the backup process. Wait for the app to automatically upload the selected photos and videos to the cloud. Check that the photos and videos have been successfully backed up by accessing them from any device with access to your Dropbox account.

Backing up your photos and videos is an essential step in protecting your memories. By using cloud-based services like Google Photos or Dropbox, you can ensure that your photos and videos are safely backed up and accessible from any device.

