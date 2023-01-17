Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Google to come up with 381,000 sq ft data centre in Navi Mumbai by 2025

The tech giant Google has signed a contract with Raiden Infotech India to acquire a data centre in Navi Mumbai with a lease term of 28 years. The data centre would be set up with the purpose of expanding the cloud infrastructure to meet the growing demand in India.

The company owned by Alphabet Inc. will pay Rs 1,144 crore over the first ten years, with a rental increase of 1.75 per cent every twelve years. It had previously signed a 10-year lease for a 464,000-square-foot facility at Adani Centre in Noida.

According to the ET report, construction of the Mumbai data centre, which will consist of an eight-story building with a basement and roof, is anticipated to take 24 months. The property is subject to more than Rs 7.26 crore in stamp duty.

Data centre expansion is a major investment for big technology companies. According to a recent report from IANS, Microsoft has acquired composable infrastructure provider Fungible. "Enable high-performance, scalable, disaggregated, scaled-out data centre infrastructure with reliability and security" was the goal of the transaction.

"The announcement further signals Microsoft's commitment to long-term differentiated investments in our data centre infrastructure," Microsoft wrote in a blog post. "These investments enhance our broad range of technologies and offerings, including offloading, improving latency, increasing data centre server density, optimising energy efficiency, and reducing costs."

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd., a tech company, plans to triple the number of data centres it operates in India from eight to approximately 25 by 2024 and 2025.

From its current 1.2 million square feet, it was expanding its footprint by five million square feet. The company is building a two million square foot Hyperscale Datacenter Park in Navi Mumbai as part of its expansion. A second one of similar size in Hyderabad is ready for construction.

