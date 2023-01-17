Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA M2 Pro/Max-equipped MacBook Pro models will be unveiled later today, according to a report

Apple is rumoured to be announcing new MacBook Pro models later today. According to sources, the company is holding Mac-related briefings with influencers and select members of the press this week, and an announcement could be made through Apple's Newsroom website.

The details are still sparse, but it is speculated that the new MacBook Pro models will come with the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets, which were first announced last June.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will support Wi-Fi 6E, which expands Wi-Fi to the 6GHz band for greater bandwidth, faster speed, and lower latency. Standard Wi-Fi 6 is supported by the current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, but only in the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

These new MacBook Pro models will likely be a significant improvement over the current models, as the M2 chip has already proven to be a substantial upgrade over the previous generation. Currently found in the 13-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and most recent MacBook Air, the chip has significantly improved performance in benchmark tests.



The new MacBook Pro models are also expected to have only minor spec-bump updates, with no significant design changes. This is likely why Apple is expected to make the announcement via a press release rather than a major event.

FAQs

1. When will the new MacBook Pro models with the M2 Pro/Max chip be released?

According to reports, Apple may unveil these new models later today, January 17th.

2. What are the expected performance improvements in the new MacBook Pro models?

According to rumours, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature the newest M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets, which would result in significant performance gains.

3. Will the new MacBook Pro models support Wi-Fi 6E?

The new MacBook Pro models will, indeed, support Wi-Fi 6E, which extends Wi-Fi to the 6GHz band for greater bandwidth, faster speed, and lower latency.

