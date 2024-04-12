Google rollouts Android 15's first public beta: Check new features, availability

Follow us on Image Source : ANDROID Android 15's first public beta

Android has released the first public beta of its next operating system. The Android 15’s first public beta is now available for download on Pixel phones. The public beta came after two developer previews. The company will reveal more details on the upcoming Android OS at its annual developer conference on May 14. Android 15 Beta 1 is the "initial beta-quality release" and is available as an over-the-air update for those enrolled in the Android Beta Program.

“Android 15 Beta is now available and gives you early access to test new features for our next unreleased platform, which is still in active development,” Android wrote in a blog post.

What's new with Android 14 first public beta

The forthcoming update comes with some practical improvements. Applications will now automatically adjust to fill the entire screen, and translucent system bars will be eliminated for apps. Moreover, Android 15 will include built-in support for app archiving and unarchiving, which will be accessible to third-party app stores. Furthermore, this update will offer better support for Braille display users.

Although the aforementioned changes are prominently highlighted, there are other developments that are being worked on behind the scenes as well. Many of these developments seem to be focused on improving the integration between hardware and software, resulting in smoother operations. Features such as satellite messaging and a Desktop mode similar to Samsung DeX could potentially be introduced in the future.

Availability

Android 15 beta will run on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro phones.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Android 15 might prevent some apps from being downloaded from the Google Play Store or third-party marketplaces. On March 21, along with the launch of the Android Developer Preview 2, Google unveiled several new features. According to a report, the upcoming Android operating system could increase the minimum requirements for apps. Specifically, Google has updated the software development kit (SDK) requirement to support a higher version, as per a report by Android Police.

