Android 15 to come with anti-theft feature: How does it work?

Google has been reportedly working on the new Android 15 operating system which has been scheduled to make a debut at the upcoming Google I/O 2024 event. The event will take place in May 2024 and the tech player has promised to upgrade the security of smartphones with several new enhanced features especially focusing on the rising trend of artificial intelligence.

Among the many highlights, the upcoming Android 15 OS will feature the game-changing anti-theft feature which has been designed to track devices, even when they are switched off.

Introducing "Find My Device"

Google launched the "Find My Device" feature for Android, a couple of years back, which is used to help users to locate lost or stolen smartphones. However, traditional methods turned out to be ineffective once thieves switched off the handset or when the battery died- making the handset untraceable.

Tracking devices while powered off

Google will be adding a feature in Android 15, which will enable the devices to be tracked even when they are switched off. To address this loophole, the Powered Off Finding API will be observed in the Android 15 build, by utilizing pre-computed Bluetooth beacons and Bluetooth controllers which will be embedded within the devices which will run on the latest Android.

Hardware requirements and limitations

While the new feature represents a significant advancement in smartphone security, it is similarly contingent upon specific hardware features. Also, not all the smartphones will run on Android 15 OS.

Smartphone manufacturers may need to incorporate compatible hardware features into their devices.

Implications for Future Devices

Reports have suggested that the Google Pixel 9 series will be equipped with the hardware which will support this new feature. Subsequently, it is anticipated that Google and other Android devices will incorporate this anti-theft technology.

