Google to kick off Pixel smartphone production in India by next quarter | Details

Google plans to start making Pixel smartphones in India starting next quarter, as reported by Nikkei Asia. This move is part of Google's efforts to increase its manufacturing presence in India. Last year, at the 'Google for India' event, the company announced plans to produce the Pixel 8 series in India and promised that the first phones would be available by 2024. This recent development is in line with those earlier announcements.

According to insiders, Google is preparing to set up a factory for its high-end Pixel 8 Pro smartphone in South India, with production expected to begin between April and June. After that, the company will also start manufacturing the Pixel 8 model in North India later in the year.

The goal is to reduce dependence on manufacturing in China and tap into India's rapidly growing smartphone market. Google aims to match or surpass the 10 million Pixel units shipped in 2023. Production will start with the Pixel 8 Pro in southern India and expand to include the Pixel 8 in the northern region.

This move comes as Google seeks to strengthen its supply chain resilience amid tensions between the U.S. and China. It also aligns with a broader industry trend of diversifying manufacturing away from China, known as the 'China+2' strategy.

Reportedly, Google's decision is also influenced by the Indian government's efforts to attract tech manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports.

Despite a global slowdown in smartphone sales, the Indian market has shown growth, making it an attractive market for companies like Google. Manufacturing Pixel phones in India is part of Google's strategy to remain competitive in the smartphone market and support its ecosystem, including its search engine and mobile operating system, especially as competitors explore alternative manufacturing options.

