Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro set to launch on October 4: Expectations

The Google Pixel 8 series is gearing up for its official debut on October 4, with the forthcoming Google event which has been scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. While there's anticipation regarding the new Pixel phones, Google is yet to confirm their fate in the Indian market. Past models like the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 were not launched in the country, but the Pixel 7 did make its way to the country.
Whether the Pixel 8 series will land in India remains uncertain. Here's a glimpse at the leaked specs and prices for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro which are launching in the coming month:
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro to launch on October 4: Expected Price
- The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro might be priced higher in Europe compared to the Indian market.
- The Pixel 8 with 128GB storage could cost around EUR 874 (about Rs 78,000) with taxes, or EUR 710 (approximately Rs 63,370) without tax.
- The Pixel 8 Pro is rumoured to start at $1,235 (around Rs 1,10,220) for 128GB storage, inclusive of tax.
- In India, Google typically introduces phones at the original set price, not accounting for European tax structures.
- The expected price range for the Pixel 8 in India is between Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000, based on leaks and previous launches.
- The official pricing details for the new Pixel 8 series in India will be unveiled on October 8.
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro: Expected features as per the speculations
Pixel 8 is rumoured to feature:
- The smartphone will feature a 6.17-inch 120Hz AMOLED display
- The device is expected to run on Google's next-generation Tensor G3 chipset
- It comes with aq UFS 4.0 storage
- On the camera front, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup- a 50-megapixel GN2 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel IMX386 ultra-wide sensor and along with a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor.
- The device may record 8K videos at 30fps.
- On the front, the device will feature an 11-megapixel selfie shooter and video calling.
- On the battery front, the handset comes with a 4,485mAh battery along with 24W fast wired charging support and 20W wireless charging (charger will not be included in the packaging).
Talking about the Pixel 8 Pro, here are the expected features:
- The device will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display.
- Talking about the rear camera, the handset is expected to feature a triple camera setup- a 50-megapixel OIS-enabled primary camera, 64-megapixel ultra-wide and 49-megapixel telephoto.
- For selfies and video calls, the handset will come with an 11-megapixel camera.
- The handset will be mainly designed with glass and metal combination.
- The device will be powered by Google Tensor G3 SoC processor
- The handset will feature a 4,950mAh battery, with 27W wired charging support (charger not included in the packaging).
- Furthermore, the device is expected to come bundled with a Titan security chip, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a temperature monitoring sensor, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.
- The above details are based on speculation and expectations, and there is no concrete information from the tech giant yet. The details of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be unleashed on October 4.
