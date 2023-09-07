Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro set to launch on October 4: Expectations

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 series is gearing up for its official debut on October 4, with the forthcoming Google event which has been scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. While there's anticipation regarding the new Pixel phones, Google is yet to confirm their fate in the Indian market. Past models like the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 were not launched in the country, but the Pixel 7 did make its way to the country.

Whether the Pixel 8 series will land in India remains uncertain. Here's a glimpse at the leaked specs and prices for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro which are launching in the coming month:

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro to launch on October 4: Expected Price

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro might be priced higher in Europe compared to the Indian market.

The Pixel 8 with 128GB storage could cost around EUR 874 (about Rs 78,000) with taxes, or EUR 710 (approximately Rs 63,370) without tax.

The Pixel 8 Pro is rumoured to start at $1,235 (around Rs 1,10,220) for 128GB storage, inclusive of tax.

In India, Google typically introduces phones at the original set price, not accounting for European tax structures.

The expected price range for the Pixel 8 in India is between Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000, based on leaks and previous launches.

The official pricing details for the new Pixel 8 series in India will be unveiled on October 8.

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro: Expected features as per the speculations

Pixel 8 is rumoured to feature:

The smartphone will feature a 6.17-inch 120Hz AMOLED display

The device is expected to run on Google's next-generation Tensor G3 chipset

It comes with aq UFS 4.0 storage

On the camera front, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup- a 50-megapixel GN2 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel IMX386 ultra-wide sensor and along with a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor.

The device may record 8K videos at 30fps.

On the front, the device will feature an 11-megapixel selfie shooter and video calling.

On the battery front, the handset comes with a 4,485mAh battery along with 24W fast wired charging support and 20W wireless charging (charger will not be included in the packaging).

Talking about the Pixel 8 Pro, here are the expected features:

The device will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display.

Talking about the rear camera, the handset is expected to feature a triple camera setup- a 50-megapixel OIS-enabled primary camera, 64-megapixel ultra-wide and 49-megapixel telephoto.

For selfies and video calls, the handset will come with an 11-megapixel camera.

The handset will be mainly designed with glass and metal combination.

The device will be powered by Google Tensor G3 SoC processor

The handset will feature a 4,950mAh battery, with 27W wired charging support (charger not included in the packaging).

Furthermore, the device is expected to come bundled with a Titan security chip, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a temperature monitoring sensor, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

The above details are based on speculation and expectations, and there is no concrete information from the tech giant yet. The details of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be unleashed on October 4.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A54 launched in 'Awesome White': Price, specifications, availability

Latest Technology News