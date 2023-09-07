Samsung Galaxy A54 launched in 'Awesome White': Price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung has introduced a new 'Awesome White' colour variant for its Galaxy A54 5G smartphone in the 8GB+256GB configuration. This new colour option is set to be available for purchase in India starting from September 8th. The Galaxy A54 5G was initially released in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Violet colour variants.

Additionally, Samsung has announced new promotional offers for the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34. The Galaxy A34, originally priced at Rs 30,999, will now be available at an effective starting price of Rs 26,999, inclusive of instant cashback of Rs 2,000 and further- it comes bundled with additional bank cashback of Rs 2,000 for SBI and ICICI Bank users.

As the Galaxy A54 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant), originally priced at Rs 40,999, will now be offered at a discounted price of Rs 36,999. To further enhance affordability, customers can take advantage of a convenient 12-month no-cost EMI option with zero down payment.

The Galaxy A54 features a 50MP OIS primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the Galaxy A34 is equipped with a 48MP OIS primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Both models include a 5MP macro lens. They are powered by a 5000 mAh battery that can provide more than two days of usage on a single charge.

Both devices boast a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth transitions between scenes even during fast-paced action. Moreover, they offer spill and splash resistance with an IP67 rating, which means they can endure submerging in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. They are also resistant to dust and sand.

Samsung's introduction of the 'Awesome White' variant and the promotional pricing strategy aims to provide customers with more choices and affordability options, enhancing the appeal of the Galaxy A54 and A34 smartphones in the Indian market.

The availability of these new offers and the 'Awesome White' Galaxy A54 variant will likely attract consumers looking for a feature-rich and visually appealing smartphone experience at competitive prices.

