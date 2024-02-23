Setback for Google's Gemini AI: Image generation tool temporarily halted | What went wrong?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Google's AI project, Gemini, has faced a setback due to significant issues with one of its features. The feature in question allows users to generate images of people using AI technology. However, Google has acknowledged the concerns raised regarding this tool and has decided to temporarily pause it. The company aims to address the issues and release an improved version soon.

“We're already working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation feature. While we do this, we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon," the company stated in a post on X.

Problem with image generation

Recently, Google introduced the image generation tool for people, but it quickly drew criticism for providing inaccurate details in historical images. This raised serious concerns as historical accuracy is crucial, and inaccuracies can tarnish Google's reputation and AI ambitions. Unlike other AI advancements like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google has been cautious in rolling out its AI technology to the public.

Why the pause?

Reportedly, the AI models used for image generation rely on existing data for training. However, they sometimes make mistakes, leading to situations like this. To prevent further issues and potential backlash, Google has decided to pause the tool temporarily. Accuracy is paramount, especially when dealing with historical figures, as incorrect information could attract unwanted attention and scrutiny from authorities.

The importance of regulation

With the rapid advancement of AI technology, companies are offering paid versions of their tools. This means that accuracy and reliability are crucial, as users are paying for these services. Government regulators are already monitoring AI developments closely and may impose regulations to ensure responsible AI use.

What's next?

Google is working on improving the AI tool and plans to release a revised version soon. The Gemini AI model needs to address the concerns raised and deliver accurate results.

