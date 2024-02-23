iPhone 15 Pro Max available at huge discount on Flipkart: All details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV iPhone 15 Pro Max

Looking to get your hands on the latest iPhone technology without breaking the bank? Well, look no further! Flipkart is currently offering the iPhone 15 Pro Max at an unbeatable price of less than Rs 90,000. This presents a perfect opportunity for you to upgrade your device at a great value. Let's delve into the details of this exciting offer and explore the specifications of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Big Discount on iPhone 15 Pro Max

Originally priced at Rs 1,59,900, the iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB, Black Titanium) has undergone a substantial price drop. With a whopping discount of Rs 72,202, the current retail price stands at Rs 87,698. This significant reduction in price makes the iPhone 15 Pro Max a highly appealing option for those seeking cutting-edge technology at a budget-friendly price.

Specifications of iPhone 15 Pro Max

Design and Display: The iPhone 15 Pro Max boasts a sleek design crafted from lightweight titanium material. It is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance, making it durable and reliable. With a large 6.7-inch display offering crisp visuals and vibrant colours, you'll enjoy an immersive viewing experience. Camera Features: Equipped with a versatile triple-camera setup, the iPhone 15 Pro Max captures stunning photos and videos. Whether you're shooting landscapes or portraits, this device delivers exceptional image quality. Additionally, the front camera ensures great selfies and video calls. Processor and Storage: Powered by a powerful Apple A17 Bionic processor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max delivers smooth performance and responsiveness. With ample storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB, you'll have plenty of space to store your media files and apps. Battery Life and Operating System: The iPhone 15 Pro Max supports wireless charging and USB Type-C, ensuring convenient charging options. Running on iOS 17, the device offers a user-friendly interface and seamless navigation. Connectivity and Sensors: With advanced connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, you'll stay connected wherever you go. The device also features a variety of sensors for added functionality, such as Face ID for secure authentication.

ALSO READ | Redmi issues warning about liquid UV screen protectors for curved displays - What you need to know

ALSO READ | Google Pay launches SoundPod to aid small merchants across India