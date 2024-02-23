Redmi issues warning about liquid UV screen protectors for curved displays - What you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Xiaomi's Redmi brand is cautioning customers about the risks associated with using liquid-based UV screen protectors on smartphones with curved displays. These protectors, while offering some benefits, can potentially damage the device and void its warranty.

Why Redmi is issuing the warning?

Redmi advises against using UV protectors due to their application process. These protectors involve a UV glue curing process, which, if not applied correctly, can seep into sensitive areas of the device, such as the speakers and buttons, leading to various issues like unexpected restarts, button malfunctions, and speaker noise.

Understanding the risks

The problem arises during installation, as the glue used to attach the protector can inadvertently enter the device's sensitive components. Once cured with UV light, this glue can harden in place, causing damage and potentially voiding the device's warranty.

Background on UV screen protectors

These protectors gained popularity with the introduction of phones featuring curved screens, as traditional adhesive-based protectors were not suitable for such designs. While UV protectors offer better coverage and durability, improper installation can lead to significant problems.

While UV protectors can provide effective protection if applied correctly, the risks associated with improper installation are substantial. For users seeking protection without compromising warranty coverage, traditional screen protectors may be a safer alternative, despite offering limited defence against impacts.

