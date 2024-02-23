How to easily find your computer's IP address: Here's a quick and easy guide for Windows or Mac

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Locating your computer's IP address may sound tricky, but it's actually quite simple. In today's digital world, knowing how to find this crucial piece of information can be really helpful, whether you're fixing network problems, connecting a new device, or just curious.

How to get started?

First, make sure your computer is turned on and connected to the network you want to check. For Windows users, open the Command Prompt by typing "cmd" and hitting 'Enter'. Mac users can find the Terminal app by searching for it in Spotlight.

How to find your IP address?

For Windows:

Open the Command Prompt and type "ipconfig" before pressing 'Enter'. Look for "IPv4 Address" or "IPv6 Address" under the network connection you're using. That's your computer's IP address.

For Mac:

Open the Terminal app and type "ifconfig" before hitting 'Enter'. Find the section related to your active network connection, usually labelled "en0" or "en1". Look for the "inet" line; the number next to it is your computer's IP address.

Once you've found your IP address, jot it down or remember it. Now you can use it for various tasks like setting up a printer, fixing network issues, or configuring network settings. Just remember that your IP address might change if you switch networks, so it's a good idea to check it whenever you need it.

By following these simple steps, you've successfully located your computer's IP address, making it easier to manage your network connections and troubleshoot any issues that may arise.

