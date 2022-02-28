Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK Google Maps Temporarily Disables Live Traffic Data In Ukraine

Google confirmed that it has disabled its services in Ukraine temporarily. The services which got a halt are- Google Maps tools through which users can get live information about traffic conditions at different places.

Alphabet Inc. stated that it had taken the action as a safety measure for the local communities staying in Ukraine.

For those who are unaware, Ukraine is in a war situation and is facing attacks from the Russian force invasion. As per the reports, Russia attached the nation with missiles and around 400,000 civilians- majorly children and women have fled into the neighbouring countries.

Many tech companies have said that they are taking measures to protect Ukraine users' security.

Google further stated that the live traffic information is only available to the drivers who are driving and using the app to navigate turn-by-turn.