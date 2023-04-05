Wednesday, April 05, 2023
     
Google introduces android wireless transfer tool for PCs: here's what you need to know

The beta version of Google's Nearby Share app for Windows is currently being rolled out in select regions, including the US. However, India is not on the list of unsupported countries, which means Windows 10 or 11 PC users in India can now try out this new wireless file transfer tool.

Google has announced the beta version of the Nearby Share app for Windows, enabling wireless file transfer with Android phones. The app can be downloaded on any PC running Windows 10 or a higher version, except for PCs running on ARM processors. 

The beta version of Google's Nearby Share app for Windows is currently being rolled out in select regions, including the US. However, India is not on the list of unsupported countries, which means Windows 10 or 11 PC users in India can now try out this new wireless file transfer tool. Google has provided a.exe file that can be downloaded from a dedicated webpage, making it easy to install and get started with the app.

The Nearby Share tool has been available on Android phones for a few years, serving as the Android equivalent of Apple's AirDrop. With Nearby Share, Android users can easily share files such as photos, documents, and audio files wirelessly between phones, making file transfer quick and convenient. Now, this same feature is being extended to PC users, allowing them to transfer files from their PCs to Android phones seamlessly.

How to Use the Windows Version of the Android Nearby Share App

Google has made it easy for Windows PC users to start using Nearby Share with a few simple steps:

  • On your Windows computer, download and install the Nearby Sharing application.
  • Sign in with your Google ID to access the app
  • Change the device visibility mode to allow file transfer between your Android phone and Windows PC
  • You can now seamlessly send or receive files wirelessly from your Android phone to your Windows PC using Nearby Share

According to Google, to use Nearby Share on Windows, the Windows PC needs to have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled, and the devices should be within a distance of 16 feet from each other. Google also emphasizes that all transfers made through Nearby Share are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring the security and privacy of the shared files.

