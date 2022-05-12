Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: ANDROID Google I/O 2022: Second Android 13 Beta will give more control over what personal information

Google has released the second Beta version of its latest Android 13 operating system. The new OS offers a number of new features and user controls, along with updates on security and privacy as well.

At the recently held Google's I/O developer conference, Google stated that the Android 13 users will be given more control over the personal information the user shares along with more detailed control over the accessibility of the files, which a user can access.

In the new Android 13 OS, users of the apps will have to get permission from the owner of the device for sending any notification.

Trystan Upstill, VP of Engineering, Android said, "In addition, we're reducing the number of apps that require your location. For example, you will no longer need to grant location to apps to enable Wi-Fi scanning."

Also, the Android will get the authority to automatically delete the clipboard history after a period of time in order to save the user from preemptively blocking the apps from seeing the copied information which is stale.

Google further stated: "Later this year, we'll introduce a unified Security & Privacy settings page in Android 13 that brings all your device's data privacy and security front and centre."

It is worth mentioning that the new Android 13 OS will enable Google to go further and customise the smartphone's look and feel along with more colour variants. Furthermore, the latest Android 13 OS will extend the colour themes of users' app icons beyond Google apps.

"Starting with Pixel devices, you'll be able to turn on the Themed icons' toggle in your settings to have all supported apps also match your phone's colours in a minimal, modern and consistent look," stated Google.

Android 13 OS has further introduced better multi-tasking capabilities for tablets.

With the updated taskbar, users can easily switch their single tablet view to a split-screen by just drag and drop any second app from their app library to your screen- hence, users will be capable to do two things at once with ease.

Inputs from IANS