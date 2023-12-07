Here's why Gmail went down twice recently, Google explains

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Google recently explained that the two disruptions in Gmail service last week happened because of an unusual surge in email activity. According to Google's report, their central system handling email messages faced challenges due to this unexpected increase in email traffic.

What Went Wrong?

Between November 30 and December 1, Gmail's core message processing system encountered delays in delivering emails, lasting a total of 6 hours and 23 minutes. The disruption resulted from an unusual pattern in email activity, causing high resource usage and slowing down email deliveries.

Google's Response

In response to these glitches, Google apologised to Gmail users affected by the delays, acknowledging that this level of service is not up to their usual standards. They expressed their commitment to enhancing the platform's performance and reliability quickly.

Reportedly, upon detecting the delays, Google's engineers initiated measures to address the issue. This included increasing the system's capacity in affected regions. Additionally, reasonable limits have been imposed to prevent a recurrence of such unexpected spikes in email traffic.

Preventing Future Outages

To prevent similar disruptions in the future, Google has announced plans to introduce rate limit mechanisms in its systems. This means they aim to control the email traffic flow more effectively to avoid overloading the system.

Google Launched 'Gemini AI'

Furthermore, Google has recently launched a new set of AI models called Gemini, which comes in three different sizes: Ultra, Pro, and Nano. According to Google, the Nano model is the most efficient one specifically designed for on-device tasks. It has now been implemented on the Pixel 8 Pro.

